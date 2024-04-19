Police searching for missing boy, Kaleb Burke Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (BPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing boy Kaleb Burke.

The 14 year old resident of Eversley Road, Britttons Hill, Saint Michael, is a student of the Princess Margaret Secondary School and was last seen about 3:10 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

DESCRIPTION:

Burke is about five feet, eight inches (5’ 8”) tall, light brown complexion, round face, long limbs, large hands and feet. He has dark brown eyes, which are concave, small ears, bulbous nose, large mouth, approximate 140 pounds, stands erect and speaks with a Barbadian accent.

He frequents the Bay Street, St Michael beach area.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kaleb Burke, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

SOURCE: Barbados Police Service (BPS).