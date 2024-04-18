Police encouraging businesses to take measures against burglaries Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (BPS) is reminding businesses to take proactive measures against commercial burglaries.

In a statement made yesterday, Wednesday, April 17, Crime Prevention Officer, Inspector Roger Babb, encouraged business owners to implement “simple” yet effective security practices to protect themselves, their employees, and their assets.

Babb highlighted key security tips for businesses:

Invest in Security Systems: Install alarm systems and CCTV cameras to deter criminals and provide valuable footage during investigations.Maintain Visibility: Ensure all entrances are well-lit, especially at night.Beware of Strangers: Avoid opening doors to unfamiliar individuals outside of regular business hours.Report Suspicious Activity: If someone is loitering on your property, obtain a description and immediately contact The Barbados Police Service at 211.Cash Handling Practices: Vary cash handling routines to avoid predictability. Minimise the amount of cash readily available.Secure Your Premises: Lock all rear and side doors during closing hours.Cashier Awareness: Encourage cashiers to observe customers carefully for future identification purposes.Secure Daily Cash: Do not leave money unattended in the cash register. Leave the cash tray open at the end of the day.

By following these recommendations, businesses can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to a burglary.

The BPS remains committed to working with the business community to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).