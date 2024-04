The National Conservation Commission (NCC) is advising the public that Enterprise Beach, located in Oistins, Christ Church will be closed this Thursday, May 2, 2024 and Friday, May 3, 2024 from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

In an announcement made recently, the NCC stated that this closure is to facilitate the pruning of trees on the compound.

The NCC also encouraged the public to exercise due care and caution while traversing the area.