Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
A weak low-level trough will be affecting the island.

Rosemary Forde

10 hrs ago

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, weak low-level perturbations traversing across Barbados and the southern Windward Islands in conjunction with low-level moisture are likely to trigger a few brief passing light showers interrupting mostly fair weather conditions over the aforementioned parts. While across the Leewards and northern Windwards, a surface-to-low-level confluent pattern will initiate a few passing showers across that area.

Morning

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

