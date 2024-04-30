Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, weak low-level perturbations traversing across Barbados and the southern Windward Islands in conjunction with low-level moisture are likely to trigger a few brief passing light showers interrupting mostly fair weather conditions over the aforementioned parts. While across the Leewards and northern Windwards, a surface-to-low-level confluent pattern will initiate a few passing showers across that area.

Morning

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.