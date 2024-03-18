Paradise go top of the Premier League with win over BSA Loop Barbados

The sea-saw battle at the top of the Barbados Football Premier League continued last Sunday at the Friendship playing field.

Paradise FC joined Weymouth Wales at the top of the table with a comfortable 4-1 victory over the Barbados Soccer Academy (BSA) in the opening match of a double-header.

Deacons FC and Ellerton SC played to a 1-1 draw in the nightcap.

The Dover representatives moved onto 16 points from seven matches, courtesy of a brace from captain Armando “Sugar” Lashley who shot beyond goalkeeper Joshua Williams in the 45th and 60th minutes.

National senior men’s captain Jomo Harris opened the scoring in the 20th minute for Paradise, while midfielder Okeski Ladeatte added their fourth goal in the 81st minute.

Paradise's midfielder Jomo Harris scored the first of four goals for his team versus the Barbados Soccer Academy.

Alrick Gayle registered BSA’s lone goal in the 67th minute.

Ellerton surrendered an early lead as their worst start to the season continued.

After eight matches, they have secured just as many points and they currently reside in eighth position, just three points above the drop zone.

Anson Barrow sent Ellerton ahead in the 23rd minute, but national forward Keon Atkins levelled for Deacons in the 64th minute to take a share of the points back to “De Farm”.