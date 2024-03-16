Olympic hopefuls to compete at World Triathlon 2024 Americas Cup Loop Barbados

The World Triathlon 2024 Americas Triathlon Cup, which will showcase elite athletes from across the Americas, including Barbados, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 17, at the Mighty Grynner Highway.

With the Olympic selection process looming, this event is a pivotal step for athletes aiming to secure their spots at this year’s Summer Olympics, being held in Paris, France, from July 26, to August 11.

Sunday’s event will see 39 elite triathletes from the Americas competing to increase their points scores ahead of the Olympics selection process. The registered start list includes 23 male and 12 female athletes from Barbados, Austria, Canada, United States of America, Peru, Hungary, Spain, Netherlands, and Grenada.

According to the Barbados Olympic Association’s Director, Ytannia Wiggins: “The World Triathlon 2024 Americas Triathlon Cup promises to be a thrilling showcase of athleticism, determination, and sportsmanship. Spectators can expect to witness exhilarating performances as these elite athletes leave it all on the course in pursuit of victory.”

Well-known Technical Delegate Mike Chui will oversee the execution of the event, ensuring adherence to world-class standards for registered athletes, including Barbados’ Matthew Wright. And taking part for the first time in an Americas Cup will be local triathletes, sisters Zahra and Isis Gaskin in the women’s race, and Cain Banfield and Fynn Armstrong in the men’s race.

In addition to earning points for Olympic qualification, athletes competing in Sunday’s World Triathlon Americas Cup will receive prize money for first place US$1,500; second place US$1,250; third place US$1,000; fourth place US$750; and fifth place US$500.

The female sprint start will be at 7:00 a.m. and the men’s will be at 8:45 am, which will be followed by the awards ceremony at 10:30 am. The public is invited to come out and support the athletes.