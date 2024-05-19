Halo Ultra Lounge closes it’s doors to the public Loop Barbados

The Directors of Halo Barbados Incorporated have announced the official closure of Halo Ultra Lounge, located at St Lawrence Gap, Christ Church.

This closure effective Wednesday, May 15, 2024, was announcef in a recent statement on social media.

It said:

“Dear valued partners, associates, staff, and patrons. It is with heavy heart, that we, the directors of Halo Barbados Incorporated, announce the official closure of Halo Ultra Lounge, located at St Lawrence Gap, Christ Church, effective Wednesday, May 15, 2024.”

Halo Barbados Incorporated also thanked persons for their unwavering support and contributions during the three years the club was in existence.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our esteemed partners, dedicated associates, hardworking staff, and cherished patrons who have supported us over the past three years.”

They added:

“Your unwavering support and contributions have been instrumental in our journey, and we are profoundly thankful for the memorable experiences and invaluable relationships we have cultivated together.”