Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, brief scattered light showers Loop Barbados

6 min read
Monday May 13

27°C
Low-level perturbations within the flow of the low-level ridge will generate occasionally cloudy skies and brief light showers.

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, May 13, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, low-level perturbations within the flow of the low-level ridge will generate occasionally cloudy skies and brief light showers. Model data suggests that much of the cloudiness and showers will be concentrated across Barbados and the Windwards while the Leewards remains relatively dry.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

