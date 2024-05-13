Inside the Sport: The BFA Executive, players and positions Loop Barbados

The dust has settled and it’s time to play ball.

After months of canvassing, media publication and street-talk the members of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) have decided who they want to make decisions on their behalf and charter the path for football for the next four years.

Last month’s BFA Annual General Meeting, held at the BFA Headquarters, saw one of the most prominent and keenly contested elections ever in the institution’s history.

Related Article

This interest has been sparked by the consistent failures of the various national teams, resignations, the elevation of President Randy Harris on the international stage, along with a series of domestic shortcomings by the local governing body.

Former national goalkeeper and entrepreneur Omari Eastmond sought to provide the solutions to Barbados’ football string of challenges, however he was not convincing enough as the electorate voted in favour of President Harris; 37 votes to 30.

President of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Randy Harris was elected for a fourth consecutive term in office.

A new structure of the Executive Council has seen the dissolution of previous posts such as Senior and Junior Vice President, Treasurer and Senior and Junior Assistant Secretary.

Under the new BFA Statutes, those aforementioned positions are replaced with three vice president positions, and the Executive Board will be completed with five executive members.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Barbados Transport Board and President of the Brittons Hill Football Club Fabian Wharton accumulated the most votes (40 of 70) to make his return to the Executive Board after an almost eight-year absence.

Wharton will be accompanied by Captain Al Walcott, his third consecutive tenure in this position and after losing out in the previous election, retired educator Ashton Chapman is back in the boardroom.

Education can be a prized item on the BFA Executive Council’s agenda, and the answer to many of the institution’s problems. Along with Chapman’s background and experience, the executive also contains current educators Tricia Forde (40 votes) and Wren Ramsay (24 votes).

Chapman, Ramsay, and Forde’s experience and expertise will be supported by seasoned national youth commissioner O’Brien Smith, sports administrator Simeon Allsopp and club president Shamika Estwick of Young Boyz FC.

Brittons Hill Football Club President Fabian Wharton, is one of the three elected Vice Presidents of the BFA

The players are in place, it is time for kick-off, however, while personnel are important, organization is equally essential for a productive performance, and the personnel selected by the members must be placed where they are most efficient, while keeping them accountable.

I believe accountability and the establishment of standards must be a part of the game plan to improve the current status of Barbados football.

Some of the current executive members have been given another chance to positively affect the game and it is important that clear, measurable and realistic objectives are shared with the members of the BFA, so that their tenure can be objectively assessed, and the electorate can make intelligent, informed decisions in the future, rather than what has previously taken place.

Football is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, particularly due to its embrace and inclusion of technology, goal line technology and Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the most popular of the additions to the game. But there are daily adjustments to the game, from rules to player eligibility, registration, and it is all encouraged and enhanced by technology and the ability to understand and manipulate it.

In essence the game has become one for the evolving mind, one where a growth mindset and ambition coincides for an efficient outcome.

So, when I hear the comparison of yesteryear, and what we did in football back then, and who we were better than, and the many “expert” analysis of our decline, I am inclined to do my own research, and what I have discovered is; we have not regressed as many have announced, but we have plateaued and everyone has moved ahead, because while we were looking back at what used to be, our Caribbean counterparts accepted what is and what they will like it to be and through education, pragmatism and ambition, those who we were seemingly better than in the 70s, 80s, 90s, have moved onto qualify for major tournaments, while we look at old newspaper clippings and trade stories to whoever would listen.

Evolution is necessary and it is inevitable, even in football, and with a World Cup quickly approaching in our confederation we will need to start positioning ourselves to benefit from hosting the world’s biggest sporting event. That means displaying that we have what it takes to be a part of progress and we are prepared to jump into the next phase of development.

With an accumulated number of 254 years amongst the President and his vice presidents, the BFA has one of the oldest executives in the region, which can be looked at two ways. It’s either we are experienced and have seen enough to manage anything thrown at us, or, we are antiquated and may struggle in this modern, fast-paced era of the game.

Wharton at 46 years old is the little brother of the group, but his managerial and corporate experience from his time at telecommunications company LIME (now FLOW), and presently as CEO at the Barbados Transport Board, and his lengthy tenure as President of Britton’s Hill Football Club, has garnished him with much wisdom, while he’s still very in tune with the current operation in sports and business.

Wharton provides something different to what we have experienced in the last eight years, and maybe the saviour for Barbados football, who can turn our fortunes around, not necessarily immediately on the pitch, but via his charisma, and experience of operations in the corporate world, he can bring a professional approach and one which sees football for the business it is.

Areas such as finance, establishment of relevant and strategic policies and programmes to derive the objectives of such policies are areas where I see the Combermere alumnus contributing to the institution.

Committee placements are going to be absolutely critical for the restoration of football. Placing the right players in the right positions will be the difference between success and failure.

The new statutes has permitted five standing committees, Finance, Competitions, Development, Referee and Medical, the core areas of the institution, and as the 2022 Statutes state “Standing committees are to be composed in such a way that members, together, have the knowledge, abilities and specialist experience that is necessary for the due completion of their tasks and duties.”

In a nutshell, be competent for the job.

Knowledge, skills, and values will be key components for the identification of the requisite members, and objectivity along with professionalism should be the assigned tools of the BFA executive when appointing these persons.

Looking at the committees and the membership of the executive, President Harris, as the usual case, will be on the Finance Committee, along with Wharton, and maybe Chapman with his experience in entrepreneurship.

The Development Committee would be the one which attracts the most attention and scrutiny, for it is where the technical side of the game is identified and assessed. Grassroots programme, national and elite programmes, coaching education, club and player development, referee education are the main areas associated with this committee.

Simeon Allsopp (left) and O’Brien Smith have made a return to the BFA Executive Council after a premature stint in their previous appearance.

Previously, Captain Walcott led this committee, but with actual technical minds on the Board at present, I believe chairing this committee may fall to the likes of Wharton, who has been a senior national team manager before and has managed Brittons Hill Football Club to success on numerous occasions.

Suitable candidates to sit in on the committee will be Barbados Secondary School League President Ramsay, referee and national team manager Forde, and former Whitehall Football Academy General Secretary Simeon Allsop.

The Competitions committee will require persons who are familiar with the logistics and has good organization skills, because in the most recent past, there have been a number of issues with various competitions, from the late announcement of starting dates, consistent rescheduling, players eligibility, lengthy tournaments, venue selection, amongst other challenges.

In his previous stints on the Executive Board, Chapman was incredibly involved in the organization of the various leagues, and divisions. His close to 40-year period as a teacher displayed his diligence and experience in planning and execution.

Allsop, Ramsay, and Smith can prove to be worthy allies, as each of them have been leaders and organizers of successful tournaments in their respective areas.

Coaching Education will need to be prioritized if Barbados football stands a chance of improvement.

While Walcott’s military background, may likely assist with strategy, personnel identification, and deployment throughout the various competitions.

The Referee and Medical Committee are quite straightforward and as the Statutes clearly explains, the committees must contain people who are knowledgeable and experience in their field.

Ramsay and Forde are the only persons on the Board who have been involved in officiating, so either one of them would be the likely chairman of the Referee Committee.

However, in the absence of a medical professional or anyone with a medical background, President Harris maybe the only option as Chairman for this group, which will have to start from scratch following the resignations of many of the previous members before their term was completed.

I have purposely omitted Estwick, for her background professionally and specifically in the sport of football is unknown, which is rare in such a small community such as football. However, I assume she must be trustworthy and of benefit to the football fraternity as she secured 35 out of 70 votes.

It is important to mention that not only do Executive members make up these committees but, people from member clubs can be identified and selected by the Executive Council via a democratic, objective, and professional process.

Barbados Secondary School Football League (BSSFL) will seek to work closely with the governing body, from his position of BFA executive member.

These people will be held equally accountable and responsible for the business and operations of football over the next four years.

One Bajan Soca song once said, “positioning is the art of gunnery.”

When explained means calculated thought, order and precision are key elements to achieving success, and the new Executive Board of the BFA, has four years to right all of the previous wrongs and create a new direction and smooth path for our future talented and ambitious athletes, officials and administrators.