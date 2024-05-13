UPDATE: Ninth road fatality from 8th fatal accident recorded Loop Barbados

Update: 3pm

The deceased in today’s road fatality has been identified.

His family member gave his name as Junior Scott. He was 58 years old and resided at Quarry Road, Arthur Seat, St Thomas

Original story: 1:22pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Barbados has recorded yet another road fatality.

Members of the cycling fraternity are mourning the passing of a relative of one of their members.

Police have reported that a road traffic collision has resulted in one fatality. The accident occurred around 8:45 am today, Sunday, May 12, 2024, along Coles Cave Road, St Lucy in the vicinity of the Grape Hall Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Involved were a car and a bicyclist. Both the motor vehicle and the bicyclist were travelling on Coles Cave Road in opposite directions when the collision occurred. The bicyclist was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Acoording to the Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, the cyclist died whilst undergoing medical treatment.

Police have not released the identity as yet. The deceased was reportedly in his 50s.

Investigations are ongoing