Harris charged with murder Loop Barbados

[Update: Thursday, March 7, 10 am]

Talannie Alexander Harris has been remanded to Dodds Prison.

The 20-year-old of Melrose, St Thomas was charged with the murder of Renario Taylor on February 28. .

Harris appeared before Magistrate Deborah Beckles at the District D Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 6. He was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

Harris is scheduled to reappear in the same court on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

[Original published: Wednesday, March 6, 9:30 am]

Taylor was 23 years old. He was rushed to the nearby Eunice Gibson Polyclinic in Warrens, St Michael, with stab wounds, and subsequently passed away.

The deceased and the accused are relatives.

