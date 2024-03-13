Mole drops fiery EP, announces VP Records deal Loop Barbados

The ‘Daddy’ has landed but this time he is delivering more than the customary popular soca tunes.

Mole, whose real name is Reco Cumberbatch, recently released his debut EP which is set to cause a stir. Entitled ‘Love From a Thug’, it includes seven hot tracks that seemingly embraces the title, delivered in Mole’s signature risqué style.

At an intimate listening party, hosted at Jamestown Bar & Grill on March 1, in Holetown St James, the popular artiste treated some specially-invited guests to some of his fiery lyrics. Judging from the boisterous cheers and calls for encores by those in attendance, his performance was more than well-received.

In speaking to Loop Entertainment, Mole revealed that he was pleased to finally release the body of work.

“It’s exciting because this is my first ever album, first EP that came to fruition tonight. I started EPs before but didn’t put them out. I feel great to actually get it out there for the people. It’s just for the people to love, accept the vibe and push the vibe,” he shared.

Recalling that he started working on the EP back in November 2023, Mole jokingly added that initially he only intended to record a single song but it developed into more than that.

“I actually went in the studio to record one song and ended up hearing different rhythms and decided ‘I will record on this…I will record on this’ and by the time I did the second or third song, I realized the songs sounded really good, [and said] I better do a project one time. I added three more to the compilation and put it together, along with my team,” he recounted.

The diminutive artiste, who is unafraid of releasing adult content, insisted that he was simply channelling his creativity in a way that his art was imitating life, as the lyrical content of his work spoke to realistic scenarios and things people actually do.

“I’ve been that artiste. There’s a lot of fight to it but someone has to be brave,” he stated, insisting that there was a market for explicit content and that it sold faster than the average material. However, he did indicate that ‘clean’ versions would of course also make the rounds.

As if to reinforce his point that there was a market for content that ‘pushed the envelope’, Mole also took the opportunity on the night to reveal that he had been recently signed to VP Records, a development that he was visibly ecstatic about.

“It is a great feeling to do this distribution deal with VP Records and it’s something different for me [as it is] the first time ever doing it. It’s something big, to get that further reach. It’s a big deal,” he said.

And while he insisted that fans will still get soca and bashment releases and he will always be a part of Crop Over, he promised that they could look forward to more scintillating dancehall releases.

“There will be a lot more dancehall coming from me for the rest of the year but you will still get the soca and bashment… but moving forward you will be getting a lot more dancehall from me for sure!”

On the night, Mole was well supported by several others in the entertainment industry as Hypasounds, Leadpipe, Saddis, Coppa Dan, Bruce Lee Almightee and Faith Callender, among others, were some spotted in attendance. Many of them took turns at the microphone as Mole invited them to share in his special night.When asked about the importance of the support of his counterparts within the creative community, Mole insisted that they all co-existed in love.

“I am a people’s person. I show love to who shows love to me. I reciprocate the love to everyone that shows me love. We, the young artistes in Barbados show love to each other. We live good and show love to everybody,” he stated.