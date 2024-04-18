Mobile clinic in the Pine Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising the public that the mobile clinic will visit Regent Hill, The Pine, St Michael, today, Thursday, April 18, from 10:00 A.M until 2:00 P.M.

Services offered by the mobile clinic include:

Breast examinations for men and womenPap smearsSexually Transmitted Infections (STI) ScreeningChecking of Immunisation CardsRoutine Blood ScreeningScreening for Prostate Cancer (PSA)Blood pressure and blood sugar checksNCDs counsellingWellness checks for babies and young childrenPost-natal and ante-natal checksFamily planning counselling

Parents and guardians are also asked to walk with their children’s immunisation cards to have their immunisation status checked.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).