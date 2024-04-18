Mobile clinic in the Pine Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Mobile clinic in the Pine Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Season of Emancipation and Crop Over 2024 promise ‘more’

The Pink Pen Project aims to empower emerging female artists

Halo phenomenon not new to Barbados

Kickstart Rush maintains pace with front-runners in the Premier League

Sagicor recognizes top employees

Drug Service: No shortage of insulin

Zebulun Sawh wanted for questioning

Two new replacement polyclinics to be built

Former police officer Lawrence Greenidge passes away

Retired police sargeant Owen Rochester passes

Thursday Apr 18

30°C
Barbados News

The mobile clinic will visit Regent Hill, The Pine, St Michael, today, from 10:00 A.M until 2:00 P.M.

Rosemary Forde

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising the public that the mobile clinic will visit Regent Hill, The Pine, St Michael, today, Thursday, April 18, from 10:00 A.M until 2:00 P.M.

Services offered by the mobile clinic include:

Breast examinations for men and womenPap smearsSexually Transmitted Infections (STI) ScreeningChecking of Immunisation CardsRoutine Blood ScreeningScreening for Prostate Cancer (PSA)Blood pressure and blood sugar checksNCDs counsellingWellness checks for babies and young childrenPost-natal and ante-natal checksFamily planning counselling

Parents and guardians are also asked to walk with their children’s immunisation cards to have their immunisation status checked. 

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Oistins Magistrates’ Court Complex closed

Sport

Paris Olympics opening ceremony on river Seine will last about 4 hours

Barbados News

Dust haze advisory in effect for Barbados

More From

Barbados News

Teaching fraternity mourns passing of Senior Education Officer

Fernando Cater passed away on Monday, April 15.

Barbados News

See also

Halo phenomenon not new to Barbados

Met Office says it’s a quite frequent occurrence

Sport

Kickstart Rush maintains pace with front-runners in the Premier League

Premier League debutants Kickstart Rush defeated Deacons FC 2-0. Ellerton and Brittons Hill tie 1-1

Barbados News

Volunteers needed

BDF invites persons to register as volunteers for Exercise Tradewinds

Lifestyle

Rihanna hails Jawara Alleyne ‘new favourite designer’ in Interview

Alleyne, a multi-disciplinary artist, was born in Jamaica, raised and educated in the Cayman Islands

Barbados News

Two new replacement polyclinics to be built

Warrens, St Michael, Oistins and Christ Church polyclinics will be replaced.