Retired Senior Teacher Agnes Greenidge ‘did her best’ Loop Barbados

Retired Senior Teacher Agnes Monica Greenidge has passed away at the age of 86 years old, but she has left a good legacy.

Greenige taught at St Martin Mangrove in St Philip. She passed away on February 5, 2024.

Delivering the sermon at her funeral service held at St Martin Anglican Church yesterday, Friday, February 16, 2024, Rev Canon Coleridge Darlington urged congregants to strive for good always as Miss Greendige did in her time on Earth.

“Let us all keep aiming for the level that God calls us to aim at, which is good, and that way, we will become more predictable, more instructive, more inspirational to our families, to our homes, to our neighbours, to our communities and most of all, we would have accomplished what it is like to truly understand what it takes to follow Christ.

“Our sister did her best. We give God the thanks and the glory and we pray that those who she has left behind, that she has passed the baton on [to] Ricky… and all those others, now you still have a duty to perform. Good is predictable.”

Rev Darlington affectionately called out her adopted son Ricardo ‘Ricky’ Elliott in his closing, but he motivated everyone to follow in Greenidge’s footsteps.

She was also the adopted mother of Stacey Garrette and unofficially, a mother to many students who she taught and guided in their lives over the years.

Greenidge was laid to rest in the Chapel Lawns of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens.