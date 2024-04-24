Kickstart Rush close the gap at the top of the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Perennial domestic football powerhouse Ellerton SC fell to their sixth defeat of the 2024 Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League season last night as they went down 2-1 to Wotton FC at the BFA Wildey Turf.

It has been a tough season for the St George representatives, who are used to being at the top end of the league table. However, a run of bad results have placed them just two points above the relegation zone with six games remaining.

Shaquan Collymore gave Ellerton the lead in the 13th minute when he converted from the penalty spot.

Related Article

Ellerton would take this slender lead into the break and should have extended it a couple more times before the halftime whistle, but complacency and poor shooting prevented kept them at a solitary goal.

Wotton made some personnel changes at halftime and seemed more comfortable in possession, while creating panic in the Ellerton defense.

Reymar Walters of Kickstart Rush scored in the 27th minute versus the Barbados Soccer Academy.

T’Shane Lorde brought Wotton level in the 65th minute, and substitute Khalil Gill scored the match winner from close range in the 85th minute, when he tapped home Lorde’s cross from the right.

In the opening encounter Kickstart Rush defeated the Barbados Soccer Academy (BSA) 3-1.

The result means Kickstart Rush, in their debut premiership season have amassed 26 points, three points adrift of league leaders Weymouth Wales and the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The Barbados Soccer Academy seems almost certain to return to Division One after suffering their 11th defeat in 12 matches, sitting at the base of the league with just three points.

Nathan McCollin scored his sixth goal of the season in the 15th minute, neatly putting away his one-on-one opportunity after a defense-splitting pass by Romario Small.

Reymar Walters made it 2-0 in the 27th minute, converting from just inside the six-yard box, following a pin-point cross from left back Kamari Johnson.

Wotton FC’s Khalil Gill (right) came off the bench to score the match winner versus Ellerton SC.

Winger Carl Hinkson provided further space between the teams in the 35th minute with a quality strike to the far-right corner.

Jamaican international Alrick Gayla tried to restore some pride for BSA when he scored in the 51st minute, but it was not enough as they fell to another defeat.

Premier League action continues on Thursday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf. Brittons Hill will take on Paradise at 7 p.m. and Wales will face Empire in the second game of the evening at 9 p.m.