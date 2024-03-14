Police outpost working, criminal activity drops in some communities Loop Barbados

Police outposts at specific points across Barbados have led to a “noticeable reduction” in criminal activity.

During his 2023-Year in Review speech at the opening of Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Annual Grand Conference on Wednesday, March 13, Commissioner Richard Boyce shared that this “intervention method” has reaped many rewards.

The police chief told attendees that police caravans were stationed in Bridgetown and the Southern Division to allow residents to “access police services in a more timely and efficient manner.”

“This intervention resulted in a greater level of reassurance in the police service and, most importantly, to reduce the fear of becoming victims of crime,” remarked Boyce.

The Commissioner of Police explained that the caravans were “thoroughly embraced” by residents who asked for an extension of their tenure.

“We are committed to this method of intervention as long as it is feasibly possible to do so.”

Although criminal activity has significantly declined in some communities, the COP reported that minor crimes rose nationwide in 2023 by nine per cent.

There were 5,403 minor crime cases in 2023, compared to 4,765 in 2022. Meanwhile, major crimes decreased by two per cent.

Barbados recorded 21 murders in 2023, which contrasted with 43 murders committed in 2022.

The police chief asserted that the proliferation of firearms remains a significant concern. Law enforcement officers seized 1655 rounds of ammunition and 84 firearms in 2023, a decrease from the 2030 rounds of ammunition and 143 firearms seized in 2022. “We shall remain steadfast in our fight to take these illegal weapons out of the hands of persons and make our communities violence-free. With the assistance of our security partners, this ongoing fight, locally, regionally and internationally, will continue unabated.”

“We understand the linkages between illegal firearms, drug trafficking activity and financial crimes and the resulting dangers that these acts can do to our society. Thus, it is paramount that we do not become wary of our duty to win this ongoing battle,” Boyce emphasised.