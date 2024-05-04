Over 3,000 students to sit this year’s 11-plus exam Loop Barbados

Over 3,000 students to sit this year's 11-plus exam
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
3,011 students will be writing the Common Entrance Examination on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

3,011 students will be writing this year’s Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) next Tuesday, May 7, 2024. 

This comprises of 1,493 males and 1,518 females, who are registered to write the exam at the 21 secondary schools across the island.

According to the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT), 18 students have requested permission to sit the BSSEE at an early age (10 years old), while 100 students requested a deferral. There are 48 requests for exemption.

The BSSEE, also known as the Common Entrance Exam or 11-plus Exam, will also be written by 136 non-nationals. The Ministry has also received 183 special requests, ranging from scribes to large print.             

Parents and guardians are reminded that all government secondary schools will be closed on this date.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).

