Pine Basin road closure Loop Barbados

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Effective Saturday, June 1, vehicular traffic will be restricted along the road for the Pine Basin farming district.

Rosemary Forde

9 hrs ago

The Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (BADMC) is advising members of the public that effective Saturday, June 1, 2024, vehicular traffic will be restricted along the road for the Pine Basin farming district.

Access will be restricted at the south entrance along the Pine East-West Boulevard and also the northern entrance of the Two Mile Hill/St. Barnabas Heights main road, St. Michael. This “cart” road, which has served as a thoroughfare for motorists, is to be used solely for farm access. 

Barriers are to be erected at strategic points to facilitate continued work of the Pine Basin farmers, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, BADMC and other related entities. Access will also remain for pedestrians and cyclists/motorcyclists.

The BADMC apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for its cooperation.

