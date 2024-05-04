NPC advises of gas main work this month Loop Barbados

The National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) is advising members of the public that gas main work will be conducted this month, which may occasionally result in restricted road access, low gas pressure, or subtle scents of gas in some areas.

Night work will be carried out between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM on Broad Street, River Road, and Collymore Rock, St. Michael.

Work will also be done between 7:30 AM and 4:30 PM at Dover Road, Calais Drive, and St Lawrence Gap, Christ Church.

The NPC thanked members of the public for their patience as it continues to upgrade the network as part of the National Gas Mains Replacement Project.