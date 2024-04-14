Increase in respiratory illnesses among Barbadians Loop Barbados

Barbadian health officials have reported an increase in respiratory illnesses in persons five years and older up to April 6 this year, with low levels in children under five years old from the beginning of the year.

Influenza and other cough and cold viruses not confirmed may be contributing to the increase, however, COVID-19 infections remain very low, with no deaths recorded within the last month.

Therefore, health authorities are encouraging Barbadians to practice stringent respiratory hygiene with use of hand washing, hand sanitising and mask wearing by those with symptoms or those vulnerable to severe disease.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).