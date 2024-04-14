Former police officer Lawrence Greenidge passes away Loop Barbados

Former member of the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) Lawrence Winfield Greenidge, also known as “Juice” or “Groovy” has passed away at age 71.

Greenidge, who lived in Merricks, St Philip, passed away on March 18, 2024.

He was the son of the late Mary and Aubrey Greenidge, fiance’ of Lorraine Haynes, father of Leandra Haynes, Raymond Gooding, Natalie Pierce, and the late Charles, and step-father of Kamal Haynes and Jureana Webster, grand-father of Ray-j and Kenaiya Russell-Gooding, Rahj Gooding and Alexander Newton.

Greenidge was also the brother of Glenroy Greenidge and the late Elerta Mason, Ashton Hunte, Steve and Harcourt Greenidge, and Earla Alleyne, uncle of Rosemary Belle, Alitha Clarke, Brain Greenidge, Anthony Harewood, Eldred, Ezbon, Eleen and Earlanda Alleyne, Syreta, Emmerson and Kenrick Hunte, Glenroy and Jalisa Maloney, Anita Mason-Kennedy, Alex and Laurie Hunte and the late Latoya Mason and father-in-law of Mark Pierce.

He will be fondly remembered by friends, Retired Inspector Leon Haynes, Superintendent Barry Hunte, Inspector Roslyn Gittens, Richard Carter, Hendrick Spooner, Colvin Brathwaite, Grantley Straughn, Assistant Superintendant Stephen Griffith, especially members of the former Mounted Division of thw RBFF, Wayne Scott, Sister Sharon Blenman, Dr.Danielle Dotton, Dr.Belle, Nurse John, Paula Nurse, Chenese Brathwaite, Catherine, Donna, Sonia, Beverly, and many others.

His viewing will take place on Monday, April 15, from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Belmont Funeral Home, Belmont, St Michael.

His funeral takes place at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 2:00 PM.