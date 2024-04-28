Fogging Schedule For May 2 – 3 Loop Barbados

The Vector Control Unit will conduct it’s fogging exercise for two days this week, due to the upcoming public holidays. The team will be in the parish of St Michael for both days.

On Thursday, May 2, the following districts will be sprayed:

Chelston Cross Gap, Chelston Avenue and Garden, Tamarind Avenue, Chapel Place, Dalkeith Village, Seamen Village, Bullens Avenue, Paddock Road and avenues, Kings Village, Deighton Road, and Gooding Land and avenues.

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, May 3, when the Unit visits:

Dayrells Road, Brathwaite Gap, Gooding Road, Plum Close, Overdene Drive, Ventor Gardens, and surrounding districts.

Fogging takes place from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM daily.

Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Children should not be allowed to play in the fog.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.