Public health clinical staff invited to educational workshop Loop Barbados

There will be a free educational workshop for public health clinical staff next week.

The workshop will take place on Friday, April 26, at the National Union of Public Workers Headquarters, Dalkeith, St. Michael, from 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Topics will include:

History of Vaccines in Barbados by Presenter Senior Health Sister Julyette Serrano.Identifying and Managing a Measles Outbreak on the Island – Case studies, scenarios, and table-top exercises – by presenter Dr Kimberly Phillips.The Clinical Management of Adverse Reactions to Vaccines – by Dr Alok Kumar.