Dust haze Advisory in effect for Barbados Loop Barbados

A plume of thick Sahara dust haze is affecting Barbados and it’s marine area from today, Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) said that it is expected to persist across the island with an increase in concentrations over the weekend. Therefore, they have issued a significant Dust Haze Advisory

**** Hazard Info ****

Possible impacts

Skies will appear slightly yellowish during the day and a reduction in visibility due to dust haze is expected over land and marine areas from as early as Friday 19th April.

What you should do

Persons with respiratory issues or allergies must travel with, or have close at hand, all prescribed relevant medications in case of an emergency.Marine users should stay close to shore, particularly if GPS is not in use on vessels.The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates. Additionally, advice provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness should be followed.

Discussion

A large plume of Saharan dust in the eastern Atlantic is currently affecting the island. Analysis indicates that dust concentrations are likely to increase over the weekend.

A plume of thick dust haze is forecast with visibility to reduce to less than 10 km over the land and coastal waters of Barbados during this haze event.

General Information

A dust-haze advisory is issued when dust haze has already or is forecast to reduce visibility to between 5 to 10km within 48 hours.

This Advisory was issued at 9:00 AM, Thursday, April 18, 2024 and will be updated at 12 NOON on Friday, April 19, 2024 or sooner if conditions warrant.

For more information persons are asked to visit https://www.barbadosweather.org/dustHAZEBarResp.php, BMS social media pages or call their hotline at 976-2376 or office at 535-0022.

This information was prepared by Meteorologist Tia Browne and approved by Semelka Jackman.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).