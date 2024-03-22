Down Syndrome Association calls grants from October 1 ‘a win’ Loop Barbados

The Barbados Down Syndrome Association (BDSA) is ecstatic to see government add persons with disabilities – minors and seniors, to the list of persons who will qualify for non-contributory pensions.

The grant is to be rolled out in six months and commence October 1, 2024.

Speaking to Loop News today, World Down Syndrome Day, March 21, President of BDSA Asha Alleyne-Renwick said:

“We are seeing this as a victory. We are a very happy that it came right on the eve of World Down Syndrome Day. We are very happy of course that it occurred during the Month for the Disabled. We believe in inclusivity. The theme for this Month of the Disabled is ‘One Community united in Action’. So we are pleased to see the Prime Minister include all disabilities and everyone is eligible regardless of their disability to receive that government assistance which is extremely important in raising child with Down Syndrome or raising a child with any disability in Barbados. So we are very thankful today…the disabled community sees this as a win.”

The theme for the Day this year is ‘End the Stereotypes’ and Alleyne-Renwick is on to her next goal of seeing such demonstrated on a daily in Barbados now.

She said, “We really want to see a lot of the negative stereotypes around Down Syndrome, we want to get rid of those stereotypes, but also realising the many challenges associated with Down Syndrome.”

She said that these persons with Down Syndrome have the odds stacked against them from birth as there are more likely to develop or be born with heart conditions, thyroid issues and even cancers.

But she stressed that “with the correct early intervention services and financial support, we can see individuals with Down Syndrome be included. We can see them reach their full potential, but we have to start at the beginning with that early intervention and all of the services. The speech therapy which is vital, the occupational therapy, the physical therapy. With all of these things in place we’ll be in a better position now of course to end the stereotypes and have them fulfilling their true potential as individuals.”

As many continue to embrace the Association’s ‘Rock your socks’ initiative, Renwick-Alleyne also expressed her gratitude to all who wore their pretty and or odd socks today.

“We want to thank Barbadians for coming out and supporting World Down Syndrome Day again.”