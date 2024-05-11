Cayman Airways to end direct service to Barbados on July 3, 2024 Loop Barbados

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) advises that direct services between Barbados and Grand Cayman provided by Cayman Airways will conclude on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, with the service being initially reduced to once weekly after Friday, May 17, 2024, when the Thursday/Friday rotation will cease.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the BTMI, Andrea Franklin, stated:

“The board and management of the BTMI conducted a comprehensive review of airlift into Barbados for the just concluded winter season. Following the evaluation of the route’s performance the BTMI and Cayman Airways mutually agreed to terminate the arrangement.”

Franklin explained that the Cayman Airways route was initially established to enhance airlift between Barbados and the northern Caribbean, as well as the West Coast of the USA. However, over the past six months, the BTMI has made significant announcements regarding increased seat capacity from its key markets. These announcements will realise a 60,000-seat capacity increase for Barbados from the next winter season.

Furthermore, Copa Airlines, a popular choice for connecting travellers from the West Coast of the USA to Barbados, has increased its weekly flights from three to four since January 2024.

“The strategic increase of airlift to Barbados from existing and new gateways in our key source markets is critical to BTMI’s growth plan,” emphasised Ms Franklin.

She added: “Thanks to our intensified marketing efforts in these markets, we have witnessed a surge in demand for Barbados which resulted in a 74 per cent growth from the USA, while capacity from the Caribbean market increased by 63 per cent.”

Ms Franklin concluded, “We express our gratitude to Cayman Airways for their support and indicated that the possibility of future partnerships remains open.”

Minister of Tourism and Transport for the Cayman Islands, Kenneth Bryan, said:

“As Minister of Tourism, I acknowledge the decision of the Management and Board of BTMI to discontinue the Cayman Airways service to Barbados. The Ministry of Tourism understands the need for flexibility in the ever-evolving landscape of air travel and the mutually agreed termination of this contract allows both parties to explore new opportunities and strategic destinations.

“Throughout the contracted period, Cayman Airways has diligently fulfilled its commitment to provide reliable, quality service between our countries. Moving forward, our national airline will continue to prioritise tourism and domestic routes, utilising our aircraft to support these vital connections. We thank the BTMI for their partnership and wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

Cayman Airways will continue to operate until Wednesday, July 3, 2024, to facilitate increased activity for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Passengers with bookings for travel after July 3rd will be contacted by Cayman Airways for assistance with rerouting or refunds as needed. Passengers may also contact Cayman Airways directly by calling 345-949-2311 or 1-844-443-6038 (toll free in Barbados).