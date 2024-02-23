Demarco Connects With Tommy Lee Sparta On “Fireball” New Song

Demarco taps Tommy Lee Sparta for his new single “Fireball,” a gritty anthem released with a dark visual on Friday (February 23). The dancehall producer/deejay has been teasing the single since last week, and now fans finally have a chance to add it to their playlist.

The track was produced by Demarco under his label True Gift Entertainment in collaboration with Unity Entertainment.

“Fireball jump out in a head space / Body drop a ground bagga dead weight / Top choppa known fi di dead face / Nuh mek mi turn e ground inna red place / Bines jump out inna dem face / Top choppa known fi di dead face, ” Demarco sings.

Tommy Lee Sparta delivers a gritty verse over the trippy beat. “Jump out and kill bout three / Boom dem head pon di concrete / Like a movie di gyal scream / flick the bwoy shoes offa him feet,” Sparta rhymes.

Demarco has been very active on the dancehall airwaves since last year when he ignited a friendly yet bitter lyrical war with Shane O and Kyodi. Marco also received some heavy criticism from Foota Hype and Renee 6:30, who later shared an alleged explicit photo of the Atlanta-based dancehall star. Renee ignited a beef with Demarco over a fallout from his hit single “Puppy Tail,” for which she claimed credit for the song’s success.

On the other hand, Tommy Lee Sparta has been laser-focused on his musical career since his release from prison in March 2023 after serving three years for firearm possession. The deejay vows to lead a more positive life, which has been reflected in many of the new music he released over the past year. Nevertheless, Sparta used this new song with Demarco to remind folks he still got the grittiness he built his career on.

Listen to Demarco and Tommy Lee Sparta new song “Fireball” below.