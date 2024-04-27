Crime Prevention Officer: Be aware of your surroundings! Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Crime Prevention Officer: Be aware of your surroundings!
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

“As you patronise the various entertainment events, I urge you to be proactive and implement these simple, yet effective security practices.”

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

As members of the public prepare to engage in various activities over the long weekend, Crime Prevention Officer with The Barbados Police Service, Inspector Roger Babb, is urging them to be aware of their surroundings.

Inspector Babb is of the view that persons could significantly reduce the risk of being victims of robbery by protecting themselves and their personal property.

“The Barbados Police Service remains committed to working with members of the public to ensure a safe and secure environment for all. As you patronise the various entertainment events, I urge you to be proactive and implement these simple, yet effective security practices,” he stated.

The Crime Prevention Officer shared a few tips:

Know your surroundings.Pay attention to the people around you and watch for any suspicious behaviour.Go to a busy area if you suspect you are being followed.Stay in well-lit areas as much as possible.Stay with the crowd; there is safety in numbers.Avoid wearing expensive jewellery, as that action will draw attention to the individual.Avoid displaying a lot of money when purchasing items.When walking to your vehicle, have your car keys in hand, and immediately lock the doors when you enter the vehicle.If confronted by an assailant carrying a weapon, do not resist. If attacked, stay calm, evaluate options, and keep assessing the situation as it unfolds.Observe the attacker carefully for future identification purposes. Call 211 and report the incident to the police.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).

