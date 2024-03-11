Belmont Primary launches Book Club in Kiwanis Impact Week Loop Barbados

The Belmont Primary School now has a Bee Readers Book Club.

The new club was launched on March 8, 2024, a day that was significant for at least three reasons. Not only was it International Women’s Day but it also brought the curtain down on the school’s Literacy Week and Kiwanis Impact Week 2024.

Working alongside each other to bring the club’s new mascot Buzzington the azure blue bumblebee to life, members of the Kiwanis Club of Barbados In Action and Kiwanis Club of Barbados Benevolence created a 3-D poster to help the club make an attractive and appealing entrance.

On Friday morning, President Kerri read the story ‘The Curious Tale of Buzzington the Bumblebee’ before the presentation. Students heard about how Buzzington was blue like their uniforms and how he found an old book with facts about parts of the world. They learnt that through reading he was able to escape and fly and soar through places like the Amazon rainforest and over the snow-capped flowers in the Himalayan peaks. Just as his antennae twitched as he delved into the mysteries, the students were captivated as they followed her words and their new fried through the buzzing world of reality and reading.

The poster was presented to Principal Gloria Caine who unveiled it before the students and teachers during assembly. There were loud wows, oohs and aaahs as they saw Buzzington and his friends who ‘Bee writing’, ‘Bee learning’ and ‘Bee graduating’ on the poster as well.

Principal Caine encouraged parents through the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) President to ensure that children join the Book Club. “Mrs Haynes…is here to represent all the parents, all your parents, who will be helping you to become members of the book club and who will be helping you with your reading at home as good club members.”

She also thanked the teachers and reading specialist involved for a “fantastic Literacy Week.” And she challenged the children to not to think reading only matters for one week of the year. Principal Caine urged, “I hope that as we go on, that you will keep the hype about reading and literacy.”

The name of the club and the mascot were selected by two teachers at the school.

President Tracey McWatt told the Belmont Bees, “Buzzington has come to live here and he’s going to live here as long as he can see you reading… and we’re going to come and read with you.” She asked the students ‘How many of you are going to join the Bee Readers Book Club?’ and almost every student’s hand went up in the air. President McWatt said she will be looking for all their happy faces to fulfil their promises.

With a theme of putting K.I.D.S First for this Kiwanis Year 2024-25, President Kerri said that Kiwanis Club of Barbados Benevolence was thrilled to give support to yet another project that will help serve, inspire and develop young minds in Barbados.

Both Kiwanis Clubs also made a donation to the Book Club, which now has to build the library for its club members in the coming weeks.