Caribbean Music Festival promises to bring diversity Loop Barbados

The Caribbean Music Festival is aiming to unite persons from all across the region and with extension, the world.

The event which goes down tomorrow, Sunday, April 28, 2024, at the Farley Hill National Park from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM, will feature a diverse cast, including 450, Rygin King, Plumpy Boss, Valiant, Lyrikal, Romain Virgo, Gyptian, Capleton, Everton Blender and Nailah Blackman. The event also features Nigerian artiste Joeboy, with his hit song Sip (Alcohol).

Operations Manager, Tredoana Parris promised patrons a day filled with various genres of music, for both young and mature persons.

In an interview with Loop Entertainment, she stated that this show has collaboration and unity at its core.

“The event is to bring us together as one Caribbean community not only to target Barbados but all Caribbean countries and also outside of the region. The day is going to be filled with various genres of music something for the young to the mature. The cast is going to be diverse in so many ways, no one will be disappointed.”

“Just pack your picnic baskets and come to be mesmerized by the entire cast who will be pulling out all stops,” she stated.

Showing that there is full inclusivity, this is the first set of promoters catering to a performer with a disability. Jamaica’s Rygin King, who uses a wheelchair now, and advocates for other users, will be one of the headline acts.

Parris disclosed that the festival will be dedicating one full hour to our homegrown talent too, which she believes will have the crowd begging for more.

“We are going to be dedicating one full hour alone to our home soul and have a few well-known Barbadian acts perform some of their hits to the crowd and have them anticipating the next to come.”

The festival, which is in association with Zulu Entertainment, has also received support from Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey, who Parris said provided her team with encouragement and words of gratitude.

“His presence was to lend support by providing encouragement and words of gratitude of young minds like ourselves to do such an event.”

The Operations Manager lauded her team, which consists of Managing Director, Vibbian Fagan and General Manager Simon Cho Fook Lun.

“Both Vibbian and Simon have contributed silently to the less fortunate in our society and he (Humphrey) has applauded both for coming together and creating an event that can draw strong ties not only to the Caribbean but to Africa as we are now trying to build closer ties to Africa,” she stated.

Parris also disclosed that they will be considering bringing a few more days to the festival in the future.

“Next year we are looking at increasing to a few more days to bring a festival of diversity that has never been here before.”