BWU identifies worrying trend Loop Barbados

The Barbados Workers Union (BWU) has identified a “worrying trend” in Barbadian workplaces.

According to BWU Communications and Information Manager, Cheyne Jones, many employees are being told by employers that they cannot join a union.

In a statement made on social media this Monday, April 15, he said:

“We just wrapped up a recent win for some workers and we discovered a worrying trend. So many of them are coming to us and saying that their employer was telling them that they could not join a union.”

Jones insisted that the laws of Barbados clearly state that no one can restrict a person from the freedom of association or assembly.

The laws of Barbados state that unless you say it, no body can hinder you from the freedom of association or assembly. That means if you are paid weekly, if you are a contract worker, if you are paid monthly, if you are a manager, if you are just on staff, nobody can tell you that you cannot join the union.

The Communications and Information Manager further advised persons that it is against the law to include such in any contract.

“And if it is in your contract, it is against the law. That’s foolishness! No contract supersedes the constitution of Barbados.”

“Employers be for real!” he added.