BWU identifies worrying trend Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
BWU identifies worrying trend Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Kickstart Rush maintains pace with front-runners in the Premier League

Sagicor recognizes top employees

Drug Service: No shortage of insulin

Zebulun Sawh wanted for questioning

Two new replacement polyclinics to be built

Former police officer Lawrence Greenidge passes away

Retired police sargeant Owen Rochester passes

TBPS investigates reports; no suspicious activity or plane crash

Cancelations! Infinity on the Beach to close doors

BAM President Jason Thompson: Don’t ‘knock’ new route

Wednesday Apr 17

29°C
Barbados News

“Nobody can tell you that you cannot join the union…”

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

BWU Communications and Information Manager, Cheyne Jones.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Workers Union (BWU) has identified a “worrying trend” in Barbadian workplaces.

According to BWU Communications and Information Manager, Cheyne Jones, many employees are being told by employers that they cannot join a union.

In a statement made on social media this Monday, April 15, he said:

“We just wrapped up a recent win for some workers and we discovered a worrying trend. So many of them are coming to us and saying that their employer was telling them that they could not join a union.”

Jones insisted that the laws of Barbados clearly state that no one can restrict a person from the freedom of association or assembly.

The laws of Barbados state that unless you say it, no body can hinder you from the freedom of association or assembly. That means if you are paid weekly, if you are a contract worker, if you are paid monthly, if you are a manager, if you are just on staff, nobody can tell you that you cannot join the union.

The Communications and Information Manager further advised persons that it is against the law to include such in any contract.

“And if it is in your contract, it is against the law. That’s foolishness! No contract supersedes the constitution of Barbados.”

“Employers be for real!” he added.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Teaching fraternity mourns passing of Senior Education Officer

Barbados News

BWA warns St Joseph residents of impending water outage

Entertainment

US Visa fees for international artists increased by 250 per cent

More From

Barbados News

Drug Service: No shortage of insulin

See also

Humulin 70/30 insulin in scarce supply.

Sport

Kickstart Rush maintains pace with front-runners in the Premier League

Premier League debutants Kickstart Rush defeated Deacons FC 2-0. Ellerton and Brittons Hill tie 1-1

Community

Retired police sargeant Owen Rochester passes

His funeral takes place this Wednesday, April 17.

Barbados News

Sagicor recognizes top employees

The annual awards ceremony took place at the Frank Collymore Hall, on Saturday, March 9.

Barbados News

Zebulun Sawh wanted for questioning

Sawh asked to present himself at District A Police Station in Station Hill, St Michael.

Barbados News

Two new replacement polyclinics to be built

Warrens, St Michael, Oistins and Christ Church polyclinics will be replaced.