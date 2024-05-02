Amazing Race Barbados episode highlighted Bajan culture Loop Barbados

The world got to see Barbados, its beaches, its people and its culture on their home screens around the globe as Jerry Bruckheimer made history by dropping The Amazing Race challengers on this Caribbean island.

Six teams advanced to the adventure in Barbados stage of reality show The Amazing Race.

Episode 8 of Season 36 aired last night, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, on CBS. This piece includes Spoilers and Results.

This was the first time ever that the show’s producers included Barbados in the mix of countries.

Standing on Browne’s Beach in Carlisle Bay, host Phil Keoghan introduced Barbados to the millions of viewers worldwide and took them to meet the teams in Bridgetown by the Chamberlain Bridge/Swing Bridge over the Careenage. Keoghan told viewers despite the capital city being called Bridgetown, it only has two bridges.

The first clue took the teams to Fairfield near Black Rock and at the Road Block, they had to play Road Tennis against local players and make 11 points to get the next clue.

Ricky was the best teammate to understand the rules of Barbados’ road tennis and play it strategically with his head in the game.

Leticia, though not sportsy, ended up having so much fun playing that she didn’t even realise when she made it successfully to 11 points eventually.

The second clue took the teams to the childhood home of Rihanna nearby, along Rihanna Drive. It didn’t give the teams much difficulty to find, except the two pilots Juan and Shane, the missed the turn following the yellow wall of the Westbury Cemetery.

First to Rihanna’s home, Ricky and Cesar stayed in 1st position, grabbing the clue from the marker and then they had a headache of a time trying to find the “Errol Barrow Highway”. And honestly, if that’s what it said on their clue for how to get to Long Bay Beach, Christ Church, that wasn’t fair as it is the ABC Highway.

Mother and son duo of Angie and Danny gave Bajan drivers a conniption as they went around and around a roundabout in the outside lane. It was loud horn blaring and honking as cars stopped to avoid a crash with Angie who was fighting to stay on the right side of the road – the left side of the road. With all her traffic violations and near-misses, the team got separated from their film crew in a van behind them.

At Long Bay, Phil said, more than a million people visit Barbados annually and the host said one reason is the over 81 white sandy beaches around the Gem of the Caribbean.

The detour asked teams to collect sargassum seaweed or build a fish pot.

Arriving last, the pilots used their stamina, muscles and endurance to usurp many teams by being the only team to choose the seaweed challenge. They had to fill the wheelbarrow two and a half times to top up their drum. The third trip was a struggle but they did it and moved from last to second.

Rod and Leticia were on track to finish quickly after pack leaders Ricky and Cesar, but their fish pot was missing corner sticks for support. When the fish pot maker tested and checked it, on two occasions he gave them a failing grade. Then when it was only them and one team remaining, they noticed their mistakes.

The next clue lead to the pit stop. They all just had to head to Hastings Rocks. Phil was there with ‘Peggy’ de Mudda Sally as well as a Tuk Band and stiltwalkers waiting for the teams to arrive and close the day.

Rod and Leticia despite taking a wrong turn, getting stuck in mud, and having to turn around, were still able to finish fifth, just ahead of Angie and Danny.

The mom and son team shed no tears and thanked The Amazing Race for allowing them to share the experience with each other and see each other in different lights. Danny said he got to see his mother be the real-life hero he imagined her to be while growing up as a kid. And Angie said, watching Danny make sure she and others were okay every step of the race, seeing him love on her and others reiterated that she has “a million-dollar son” by her side. According to them, they were ‘Philiminated’ but enjoyed every bit of their Amazing Race.

Ricky and Cesar now have three second place finishes and five first place finished under their belts. They also won $7,500 each after the Barbados challenge.