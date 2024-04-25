Police investigating shooting incident at Husbands Heights, St James Loop Barbados

Police investigating shooting incident at Husbands Heights, St James Loop Barbados
The victim received many injuries about his body and reportedly drove himself to the hospital.

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

Police are currently investigating a shooting incident which took place in the wee hours of this morning.

According to police, they responded to the scene of a shooting incident at Husbands Heights, St James, after receiving a report about 1:10 AM, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

It was reported that the 42 year old gunshot victim had driven to the area to visit a friend when he was attacked by a man who was hiding in a bushy area, that man fired several shots striking the victim multiple times. 

The victim reportedly drove himself to the hospital and had received many injuries about his body.

Investigations are continuing.

