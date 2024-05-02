UPDATE: Two fatal crash victims identified after South coast accident Loop Barbados

Update: 2:56pm

The two deceased in this morning’s fatal crash have been identified by family members.

Police have disclosed the identities as:

1. Tammi Tonas Tammetha Bryant, 39 years of Vaucluse Tenantry, Hanpond, St Thomas

2. Akeem Ricardo Hunte, 37 years of St Judes, St George

Update: 10:30am

Police have yet to release identities but have disclosed an update on the other two occupants who were in the car.

Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss has shared that the male driver of the car and the second female passenger were both transported to the hospital by ambulance.

They both complained of back and shoulder injuries.

See the original story and more details below:

Original story: 8:45am, Wednesday, May 1

A woman died on the spot in an early morning accident today, when the vehicle she and three others were travelling in struck a wall.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media officers from the Hastings/Worthing Station are presently carrying out investigations into the fatal collison, which has now resulted in two fatalities.

The accident occurred about 3:30 am this morning, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, along Highway 7, Hastings Main Road, in the area of the SOCO Hotel.

The report is that involved was one motor vehicle with the four occupants. The motor car was traveling south from the area of the Lanterns Mall towards Bridgetown, when on reaching a point in the road, the driver of the vehicle struck a wall of the SOCO Hotel and then struck a utility pole.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by a Medical Doctor, whilst one male passenger who was transported to the hospital succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are ongoing. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Barbados has recorded five deaths from four fatal crashes in five days.