BWA warns St Joseph residents of impending water outage Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) will be conducting urgent electrical repairs at it’s facility in Golden Ridge, St George on Thursday, April 18, between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

Therefore, residents and businesses at the highest elevation within the Castle Grant distribution network may experience low pressure or a water outage during these hours and are advised to store an adequate supply of water in advance to assist.

The affected areas include Horse Hill, Suriname, Tourville, Vaughn’s Road, Blackmans, and surrounding districts.

BWA apologized for the inconvenience these electrial upgrades at Golden Ridge, St George tomorrow, Thursday, April 18 may cause.