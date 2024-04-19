BWA advises St Thomas residents of main replacement work Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is advising some St Thomas residents, that work to replace the mains in Bridgefield, St Thomas is still ongoing.

The current phase of works which is scheduled to restart today, Thursday, April 18, will take place between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM, and continue over the next two weeks from Monday to Friday.

During this period, mains will be replaced in the vicinity of Lester Vaughn School and work may impact residents of Platinum Avenue, Primrose Avenue, Sunflower Drive, the Gabriel Edgehill Funeral Home, and the surrounding areas.

BWA told motorists traversing the area to expect traffic delays due to the ongoing work and advised them to consider taking an alternate route. Persons traversing the area are also asked to obey the flag men and safety signs around the job site.

Residents may also be affected by the noise and dust produced during the trenching.

No water supply disruption is expected for residents in the area until the final distribution system connections are completed.