Break-in at Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service is investigating a break-in at the Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary School.

Reports from the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training states that the staff room and pre-fabricated buildings at the Pine, St Michael institution were breach.

Police investigations revealed that two laptops and cleaning supplies were missing. However, the laptops have since been recovered.

There were no classes on Monday, March 11, after parents turned up at the compound and insisted on taking their children out of the school.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the affected rooms have been sanitised and regular classes will resume on Tuesday, March 12.