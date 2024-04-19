BRA Bridge Street Mall location open on Saturdays Loop Barbados

The Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) has added a new location to it’s Saturday Tax Clinics for the two remaining Saturdays in April.

This comes less than two weeks before the April 30, 2024, Personal Income Tax deadline.

BRA Communications Officer, Erica Lazare, emphasised the significance of the new location at its office in Bridge Street Mall.

“This addition not only allows taxpayers to make any tax payment on Saturdays but also provides an extra opportunity to receive comprehensive assistance with tax queries and filing their returns, thereby potentially increasing the number of timely filed returns.”

“Our ongoing tax clinics, whether during the week at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed or on Saturdays at Resource Centres in Rices, St. Philip; Valley, St. George; Briar Hall, Christ Church; and our BRA Office in Holetown, have been a resounding success. We’ve seen a fantastic turnout, with well over 1,200 individuals in the first week and a half after starting on April 6. We aim to assist as many persons as we can effectively.”

“As the Personal Income Tax deadline approaches, we’ve decided to add the Bridge Street Mall location on Saturdays, anticipating a surge of taxpayers who may require assistance filing their returns. When visiting the clinics, we kindly remind taxpayers to bring their valid identification, TAMIS number, username, password, and verified bank or credit union account number. These credentials will help us ensure a smooth and efficient process for everyone,” she asserted.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit the Authority’s website for the Tax Clinic schedule. They can also visit its Instagram and Facebook pages for updates and tips on filing or to reach out to BRA’s Contact Centre at 535-ETAX or 535-3829, for queries.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).