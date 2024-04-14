BPS investigates reports; no suspicious activity or plane crash Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is informing members of the public today Sunday, April 14, that they have found no evidence of suspicious activity or a plane crash in Glenburnie, St Margaret’s Village, St John.

This announcement comes following a recent video making the rounds on social media of the discovery of a small plane.

TBPS reported:

“There has been a recent video which has been circulating over the past 24 hours relating to what was said to be the discovery of a small aircraft in a wooded area located at Glenburnie, St Margaret’s Village, St. John.”

“This matter was reported to the police on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Having attended the scene and carried out our investigations we want to inform the general public that there is no reason to be overly concerned, the aircraft is only a shell with no engine or wings, it was placed there some years ago between 2016- 2017 by the an individual who is resident in the said area. That individual was interviewed and he stated that it was there for so long a period that the trees and wooded vegetation had since overgrown the area and the airplane shell.”

TBPS also announced that investigations into the matter have been discontinued.

“We have since discontinued our investigation into this matter. There is no evidence of suspicious activity or a plane crash.”