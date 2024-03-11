Boy stable but in serious condition after stabbing Loop Barbados

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a stabbing close to his school’s compound.

The boy is listed as presently stable but in serious condition, according to the Barbados Police Service.

Police are carrying out investigations into the stabbing incident, which was reported to Police Operations Control Room about 10:45 am on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Police responded to the Barbados Licensing Authority, The Pine, St Michael where they discovered that the teenage male student of a secondary school was stabbed in the area of his abdomen. The student was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a private motor vehicle.

According to reports, the boy was fleeing from a group of school boys and he sought help or an escape in the parking lot of the Licensing Authority. However, he was allegedly caught and injured.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.

Police are issuing an appeal for witnesses. Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to call the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.