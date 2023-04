An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 occurred northwest of St Vincent and the Grenadines last evening, April 19.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) said the earthquake occurred at around 9:44 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres under the ocean floor.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck:

99 km, NW of Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines.106 km, WSW of Castries, St Lucia.130 km, SW of Fort-de-France, Martinique.