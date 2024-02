The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

A plume of Saharan dust is still impacting the island.

Here is the dust haze report for Barbados for today, Monday, February 26, 2024, according to the Barbados Meteorological Service.

Morning

A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.

Forecast Confidence: 100%

Night

A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Forecast Confidence: 80%