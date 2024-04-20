Housing Estates Maintenance Project commences on Monday Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The work will be conducted Mondays to Saturdays from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

Rosemary Forde

6 hrs ago

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) wishes to inform residents of its housing units of an upcoming Housing Estates Maintenance Project, which commences on Monday, April 22, at the London Bourne Towers on Bay and Wellington Streets, and Country Park Towers at the corner of Bank Hall and Country Road, St Michael.

Both buildings will undergo power washing and painting to enhance and maintain the appearance and quality of the structures. The work will be conducted Mondays to Saturdays from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM, and the NHC kindly asks residents for their cooperation and caution during this period.

Residents are also asked to be mindful of the following:

Restricted areas: There will be restricted areas and access where work will be in progress. Residents are asked to avoid and or limit venturing into these spaces to ensure their safety.Noise and disruption: Residents may experience some noise and minor disruptions during the working hours. Additionally, it may be necessary to undertake some works outside of the regular work periods.Parking: Temporary parking arrangements may be necessary during this period due to the equipment and materials required to undertake the works. To this end, residents are asked to kindly follow the instructions of the contractors and maintenance work team, to ensure a smooth operation.Personal belongings: The NHC recommends that residents keep their windows and doors closed during the working hours to prevent the possibility of dust and or paint splashes entering their apartments.Children & Pets: Residents are asked to please keep children and pets away from the work areas and equipment, for their safety.Possible impact: While low odor paints are to be used, persons sensitive to vapors may be affected by the scents.

The NHC anticipates that the washing and painting exercise at both London Bourne and Country Park Towers will be completed by Friday, May 31, 2024. During this period, the Corporation will undertake to minimise any disruptions.

For queries, questions or concerns regarding the maintenance work, residents may contact officers stationed on the sites or alternatively, Dwight Thornhill at telephone number 536-5465, or via email [email protected] or Janelle Ottley at 536-5308, or [email protected].

The NHC sincerely apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked residents for their understanding and cooperation.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).

