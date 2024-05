The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Tall flames licked at the sky when materials at B’s Recycling Centre combusted on Saturday evening, May 4, 2024.

The time of call into the Barbados Fire Service control centre was 4:59 pm.

The response was Water Tender 2 from the Arch Hall Fire Station and Water Tender 8 from the Worthing Fire Station. The blaze was tackled by eight fire officers and the incident was under the command of Divisional Officer Tremelle Perch.

The extinguished time was recorded as 1:45 am, Sunday, May 5, 2024.