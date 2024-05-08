Bassist, Musician, Band Founder Ricky Aimey has died Loop Barbados

Ricardo ‘Ricky/Rick’ Aimey has died.

According to sources at the time of his passing on Monday, May 6, he was 70 years old.

From the age of five, Ricky was showing an inclination towards music. According to the write up on Amazon for his audio autobiography, “Rick started singing at concerts from age five and by the time he was ten years old he had learned his first chords on the guitar so that he could accompany himself. After a few years of playing rhythm guitar, Rick developed an interest in the bass and on a suggestion from a close friend he decided to become a bass player. He got his first gig in this role at age fifteen.”

In its tribute to the renowned musician, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) wrote that it joins with the local music fraternity in mourning the passing of ace musician Ricardo ‘Ricky’ Aimey, who was widely acclaimed for his outstanding skills as a bassist and his laidback, yet powerful stage performances.

NCF shared:

“Ricky was a staunch advocate for spouge music, Barbados’s indigenous genre, and spent his early career playing in several local bands, including Neon Lampshade, The Twilighters, and The Outfit, of which he was a founding member. He also graced stages beyond the shores of Barbados, including a two and a half year tour of Quebec, numerous Caribbean islands, the United States and Europe.

“Audiences were captivated by his Curtis Mayfield-styled falsetto which he perfected in each performance of Earth Wind and Fire’s “Reasons”.

“In his later career, Ricky performed with the jazz band Artwork, with the late Errol Bradshaw, John Roett and Charlie Taylor; Night Life and the Plantation Band. He became a familiar face on CBC television during the eighties as a band member of the popular Banks Cabaret show.

“He opened for some major acts, including Patti Labelle, Peabo Bryson and Brian McKnight to name a few, and played with Tito Puente during the 2000 Barbados Jazz Festival. He also played on numerous recordings dating back to the 1970s before releasing his spouge-influenced solo album in 2003.

“Ricky was effortlessly charming, sincere and gracious, always greeting friends and strangers alike with a warm smile and witty remark.”

The Chairman and Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Management and Staff of the NCF extend heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and colleagues in this, their time of grief and sorrow. “May he rest in eternal peace.”