NCF accepting expressions of interest from promoters Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The NCF is searching for promoters to partner with them to produce a series of events for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Rosemary Forde

5 hrs ago

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) is inviting expressions of interest from promoters to partner with the NCF to produce a series of events for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, commencing June 2, 2024.

Promoters desirous of partnering are required to submit their information to the NCF no later than 4:00 PM, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

All submissions should be made under the heading “Expressions of Interest ICC Men’s T20 events,” and must be emailed to the NCF Chief Executive Officer, Carol Roberts at [email protected].

