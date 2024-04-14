Barbados Weather Report:Partly sunny with brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, April 14, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, surface to low-level confluence will continue to affect mainly the northern portion of the region. Elsewhere, no significant change from overnight is predicted.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.