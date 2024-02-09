Barbados motorsport legend passes Loop Barbados

The passing of two-time Rally Barbados champion, Paul ‘Surfer’ Bourne, is a huge loss for the motorsport community.

The former Barbados Rally Club (BRC) Competition Secretary who had been battling cancer, died on Wednesday, February 7 at age 59.

For more than two decades, Bourne was a formidable competitor on the circuit, until he stepped away from active motorsport in 2014.

Neil Barnard, public relations officer officer of the BRC, recalled that Bourne was a fan favourite, inciting racing fans with his energy, and providing guidance and mentorship during his retirement.

“The passing of Paul Bourne is a huge and very sad loss. He was an intense competitor and had a marked impact on island – and indeed regional – motorsport. Even though he had retired from active competition, he had built such a passionate fan base that he still would create a buzz when he turned up to spectate at events. His energy was infectious. A remarkable man,” Barnard said in a media release.

“While his determined driving style has been missed by fans since 2014, he has been a continuing presence at motor sport events across the island, advising and encouraging up-coming drivers including Jermin Pope, who spent the 2013 season as his co-driver.”

Bourne earned his nickname ‘Surfer’ due to his active role in sailing and surfing, as both a competitor and organiser. He served as President of the Barbados Surfing Association, and he was also the founder of Peg Farm and Nature Reserve, a biodynamic farm, nature sanctuary and tourist attraction in St Joseph.

Following his passing, Peg Farm and Nature Reserve also released a statement saying:

“Our beloved Paul fought a courageous battle against cancer. It breaks our hearts to announce, that Paul, today [Wednesday, February 7] embarked on his cosmic journey, leaving behind a trail of stardust that will forever illuminate our souls. Paul was a beacon of positivity in a world often overshadowed by darkness. He will rest in peace now, free from pain and suffering. Godspeed Paul ‘Surfer’ Bourne.”