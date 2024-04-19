Applications open for Errol Barrow Scholarships Loop Barbados

Suitably qualified Barbadians who have attended or are currently enrolled in newer secondary schools established after 1951 are invited to apply for the Errol Walton Barrow Scholarships for undergraduate and graduate levels.

The proposed areas of study are Marine Studies, Aeronautics, and Culinary Arts.

Applicants must be citizens of Barbados who have been accepted at an accredited institution in the United States, Canada, or the United Kingdom.

For application forms and further information on the scholarship award, interested persons are asked to visit the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training’s website, or the Ministry, at the Elsie Payne Complex, Constitution Road, St. Michael,

Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected], by Thursday, May 30. Individuals are reminded that incomplete applications will not be accepted.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).