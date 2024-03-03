6-Time Sandy Lane Gold Cup winner Jalon Samuel wishes jockeys well Loop Barbados

There will be no repeat for jockey Jalon Samuel in the 2024 Sandy Lane Gold Cup race.

Having taken the title six times, he already is down in history as the jockey with most Gold Cup wins ever to date, but Samuel is not in the saddle this time around.

On social media, he has however, sent best wishes to all the jockeys, grooms, trainers and owners who have a stake in this year’s race.

He tweeted: “Good Luck to all and Riders stay safe”.

As one who has crossed the finish line in the Gold Cup race first seven times, he is ably suited to wish them good luck. And his wish for a safe ride is honourable and appropriate especially after one horse ended the Green Monkey Apprentice race moments ago without a jockey at the reins.

The XLI Sandy Lane Gold Cup entrants:

1 PATSSEWINGMACHINE (USA) R BOWEN

2 SPY NOVEL (PAN) (ND) T HAZELWOOD

3 RENAISANCE FROLIC (USA) R WILLIAMS

4 SO SUAVE (IRE) (TND) E FLORES

5 PORTFOLIO COMPANY (USA) A BISHOP

6 CASH EQUITY (FRA) (TND) R HUGHES

7 BODIE TAP (USA) (BT) N’R PRESCOD

9 JERRY THE NIPPER (USA) BSS P HUSBANDS

The Gold Cup is Race 8 on the 10-race race day. The race is slated for 6:30pm, today, Saturday, March 2, 2024.